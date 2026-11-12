Tata International appoints T V Narendran as chairman; Noel Tata steps down

Tata International Limited on Thursday approved the appointment of T V Narendran as its chairman and Noel Tata as chairman emeritus, with both appointments taking effect from November 12, 2026.

The leadership change comes as Noel Tata steps down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies upon turning 70. The move, also effective November 12, is in line with the conglomerate's mandatory retirement policy for non-executive directors.

Commenting on the development, Noel Tata said Tata International had built a strong legacy of enterprise, resilience and partnerships. He thanked his colleagues for their commitment and contribution to the company and wished them well for the future.

ALSO READ: Who is Sunil D'Souza, the new Voltas Chairman succeeding Noel Tata? "Over the years, Tata International has built a strong legacy of enterprise, resilience and partnerships. I thank all our colleagues for their commitment and contribution to this journey and wish them my very best for the years ahead," Noel Tata said, according to the statement. Narendran, meanwhile, said he appreciated his new role as chairman and looked forward to building a strong foundation and legacy for the organisation. He said he would focus on pursuing sustainable growth, strengthening capabilities and serving the company's stakeholders. Tata International is a trading and distribution company under the Tata Group, with manufacturing capabilities in select businesses. It has a network of offices and subsidiaries across more than 29 countries. The company employs more than 8,000 people and reported worldwide revenue of $3.77 billion in FY25. It also provides sourcing and marketing capabilities across 10 business verticals.