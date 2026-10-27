Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors' bid to takeover Iveco clears 80% acceptance threshold

Tata Motors' bid to takeover Iveco clears 80% acceptance threshold

Tata now holds 89.42% of Iveco's common share capital based on provisional results, ‌both companies said

Tata Motors
Tata Motors agreed last year to ‌buy Iveco's ​commercial vehicle ​business in a deal valued at €3.8 billion
Reuters ROME
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's Tata Motors' takeover bid for ​Italian truck maker Iveco ​has cleared the 80% acceptance ‌threshold, reaching 87.8% on the last day of the offer, an Italian stock market filing showed on Monday.

Tata now holds 89.42% of Iveco's common share capital based on provisional results, ‌both companies said.

Final results will be communicated before market opening on October 29.

The offer is set to be reopened during November ​2-6, Iveco said.

The tender offer ending Monday ran ‌from September 7.

The offer price was ​raised ‌to €14.40 per share, from €14.10 per share, ‌on October 9.

Also Read

Tata Motors CV swings to ₹1,257 crore profit in Q2; revenue rises 36%

Q2 results: Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power among 75 firms on Oct 23

Lupin, SRF, TMPV, Maruti, NTPC among 74 BSE 500 stocks hit 52-week lows

Iveco Group shareholders approve Tata Motors' takeover proposals

Shriram Finance rallies 7%; what's driving NBFC stock price?

Tata Motors agreed last year to ‌buy Iveco's ​commercial vehicle ​business in a deal valued at €3.8 billion.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MakeMyTrip swings to $1.8 million profit in Q2 FY27 despite headwinds

Premium

Bonfiglioli to review royalty arrangement with Indian arm where appropriate

Ather reports ₹1.26 cr profit in Sep qtr, plans to further boost capacity

Noel Tata challenges resolution to reappoint Chandra as Tata Sons chairman

HCL opens 2 development centres to support Rapidus' chip engineering needs

Topics :Tata Motorscommercial vehiclestruck marketTruck sales

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBank holiday todayStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayShriram Finance ShareGold Silver PriceApollo Micro Systems share priceInfosys shares

First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Next Story