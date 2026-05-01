Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales rise 28% to 34,833 units in April

Tata Motors Ltd on Friday reported a 28 per cent growth in its total commercial vehicle sales at 34,833 units in April 2026 as compared to 27,221 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were up 27.9 per cent at 32,965 units last month as compared to 25,764 units in April 2025, Tata Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

International business volumes were at 1,868 units as against 1,457 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 28.2 per cent, it added.