Tata Motors has partnered with UAE-based Ghassan Aboud Automotive to distribute its commercial vehicles in Syria, marking an expansion of the Indian automaker’s presence in West Asia as it looks to tap opportunities in the country's infrastructure rebuilding and economic recovery.

Under the partnership, Ghassan Aboud Automotive's subsidiary, Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO), will serve as Tata Motors' distributor in Syria. The company plans to introduce its commercial vehicle portfolio, spanning cargo vehicles from sub-one tonne to 60 tonnes and passenger mobility solutions with seating capacities ranging from nine to 71 passengers.

The partnership will include sales and service support across the country, along with parts distribution and after-sales services.

"With road transport serving as the backbone of Syria's freight movement, we are confident that our wide range of dependable commercial vehicles will find a strong response in the country," said Asif Shamim, head of international business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. The company said its portfolio offers high productivity, robust performance and a lower total cost of ownership, supported by sales and aftermarket services. Ghassan Aboud Automotive said the partnership would help address demand for reliable and practical transport solutions across different sectors in Syria. The group also plans to support the country's rebuilding efforts through investments in technical training, service infrastructure and a nationwide parts distribution network.

"We have high expectations for the brand and its potential in Syria," said Saud Abbasi, chief executive officer, emerging markets, Ghassan Aboud Holding. Tata Motors has a presence in more than 50 countries across Africa, West Asia, South and Southeast Asia, South America and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The company said West Asia remains a key pillar of its international expansion strategy, with a focus on building local partnerships and offering mobility solutions suited to regional requirements. The entry into Syria comes as the country looks to rebuild its infrastructure and revive economic activity, creating potential demand for commercial vehicles across freight transportation, construction and public mobility.