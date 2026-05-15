Tata Motors sees EV profitability nearing ICE parity as costs decline

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said electric vehicle (EV) economics are steadily improving and could eventually become as profitable as internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, as battery and EV-system costs continue to decline while regulatory costs on petrol and diesel vehicles rise.

Speaking during the company’s FY26 earnings call, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Chandra said Tata Motors was already seeing healthy EV profitability despite intensifying competition in the segment. “As far as EV is concerned, we are on a very healthy profitability. It’s not compromised significantly as compared to ICE,” Chandra said.

He added that future emission norms and tighter regulations are expected to make ICE vehicles more expensive because of the higher technology content required to meet compliance standards. “ICE cost structure is going to be inflationary in future because of all the regulations and more tech that you have to give to meet emission norms,” he said.

In contrast, EV costs are structurally moving lower over time, helped by battery cost reduction, localisation and improving scale economics. The improving EV economics come despite continued volatility in lithium and battery raw material prices. Global lithium prices had corrected sharply from their 2022 peaks because of oversupply and aggressive mine expansions, helping improve EV battery economics over the last two years. However, Tata Motors said lithium-cell suppliers are now indicating potential price increases amid regulatory actions in China and renewed supply-side uncertainties. The company added that battery costs continue to trend lower structurally over the medium term because of localisation, scale benefits and technology improvements, while lithium-related cost pressures are being monitored closely.

“On EV side the cost has been significantly deflationary, so that will help keep EV profitability from a mid- to long-term perspective equal or if not better than ICE,” Chandra said. The India passenger vehicle business reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1,763 crore in Q4 FY26, with Ebitda margin improving 150 basis points year-on-year to 9.4 per cent, supported by higher volumes, richer product mix, cost reduction initiatives and production-linked incentive (PLI) benefits despite commodity pressures. For FY26, the India passenger vehicle business reported Ebitda of Rs 4,035 crore, while Ebitda margin improved to 6.9 per cent from 4.9 per cent a year ago.

The comments come at a time when several global automakers are recalibrating EV investments amid slowing adoption in parts of Europe and North America. Tata Motors, however, maintained that it remains committed to a multi-powertrain strategy spanning petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) and EVs. The company said EV wholesale volumes crossed 92,000 units in FY26, up 43 per cent year-on-year, helping Tata Motors retain EV market leadership for the seventh consecutive year with around 40 per cent market share. EVs and CNG vehicles together now account for 43 per cent of the company’s overall passenger vehicle volumes.