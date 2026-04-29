Tata Motors files 144 patent applications in FY26, highest in a year

Commercial vehicles major Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday said it filed 144 patent applications in FY26, marking its highest number of patent filings in a single year.

These filings are closely aligned with the company's strategic priorities, including enhanced vehicle safety, improved reliability, optimised total cost of ownership, and superior occupant comfort, Tata Motors Ltd (TML) said in a statement.

"The record number of patent applications filed in FY26 is a testament to the passion, creativity, and technical excellence of our engineering teams...As we look ahead, we remain committed to harnessing our innovation capabilities to serve the long-term interests of our customers, communities, and the nation," TML Vice President and Head, Engineering, Aniruddha Kulkarni said.