Tata Motors' Gujarat plant hit by floods; Nexon, Sierra output disrupted

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) said operations at its Sanand plant in Gujarat and several supplier facilities have been severely disrupted due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the region, affecting production of key models including the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Sierra.

The company said restoration efforts are under way at both its manufacturing facility and supplier locations, adding that it expects to resume normal operations over the next few days.

"The operations of the company's plant at Sanand, Gujarat, where the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Sierra are manufactured, as well as at its suppliers' facilities in and around Gujarat, have witnessed severe disruption on account of flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the region," the company said in an exchange filing.

The disruption comes at a time when Tata Motors has been witnessing robust demand across its passenger vehicle portfolio. The company began FY27 on a strong note, reporting a 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in total passenger vehicle wholesales to 182,574 units in the April-June quarter. For the month of June, wholesales stood at 62,076 units, up 67 per cent Y-o-Y. The company had earlier attributed supply constraints on the Sierra SUV to vendor-related bottlenecks even as bookings remained strong, saying corrective measures were being implemented to ramp up production from select suppliers beginning in the second quarter.