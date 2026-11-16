Tata Motors PV faces margin pain as JLR struggles with costs

Commodity pressures in steel, rubber and copper will remain high and are not expected to plateau until the March 2027 quarter (Q4). TMPV has offset 40 per cent of commodity inflation through a combination of price increases and cost-reduction initiatives, absorbing the balance, which is why margins have dropped. TMPV has taken cumulative price increases of 1.7 per cent across three hikes since April. Further hikes are likely across H2.

At JLR, H1 investments were $1.76 billion, with H2 investments expected to be a little lower, followed by moderation over the next 18-24 months. Reduced capex and higher Ebitda from new launches may improve cash flow. North America has seen H1 wholesales rise 20 per cent Y-o-Y. But China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are underperforming key markets. China wholesales declined 45 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2 and 36 per cent in H1, while MENA demand and logistics have been hit by ongoing conflict. Three new luxury EVs were launched during Q2, with deliveries to begin from early calendar year 2027.