Tata Motors PV faces margin pain as JLR struggles with costs

India saw a 53 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to ₹21,000 crore, with 40 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volumes. But margins fell 190 basis points Y-o-Y to 3.8 per cent due to high input costs and electric vehicles (EVs), which earn lower margins, playing a bigger role in the sales mix. PBT stood at ₹26 crore. Net consolidated automotive debt increased to ₹50,800 crore from ₹42,200 crore quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), with the entire debt attributed to JLR. The India business is net cash. TMPV’s free cash flow was positive in the first half (H1) of FY27 at ₹2,000 crore, and capital expenditure (capex) was ₹2,700 crore. FY27 domestic capex is guided at 6-7 per cent of revenue.