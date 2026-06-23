Tata Motors PV targets near doubling of revenue, sales volumes by 2031

India's Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said on Tuesday that it expects to ​nearly double revenue and sales volumes ​by fiscal 2031.

The Jaguar Land Rover parent ‌expects to report revenue of over ₹6 trillion ($63.32 billion) and increase its sales volume to over 1.2 million units by 2031, it said in an investor presentation. It reported annual revenue of 3.36 trillion rupees, with a sales volume of 640,000, in fiscal 2026.

The automaker said a "significant" share of its over 600,000 ‌incremental volumes by FY31 will be driven by electric and CNG vehicles.

It also recently outlined plans to invest 330 billion to 350 billion rupees in its passenger and EV business between FY26 and FY30.