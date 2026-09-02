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Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors secures all prior regulatory approvals for Iveco acquisition

Tata Motors secures all prior regulatory approvals for Iveco acquisition

The European Central Bank has granted the remaining authorisation, clearing all prior sector-regulatory approvals required for Tata Motors' voluntary tender offer

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Tata Motors had announced the offer for Iveco in July 2025.
Sohini Das Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 8:10 AM IST
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Tata Motors has received all prior authorisations required under the sector-regulatory framework for its proposed acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco Group, marking another step towards completion of the transaction.
 
TML CV Holdings BV, through which Tata Motors is making the offer, has received the remaining authorisation from the European Central Bank (ECB) for acquiring indirect qualifying holdings in IC Financial Services SA and CNH Industrial Capital Europe SAS, both authorised in France as specialised credit institutions.
 
Earlier, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority had approved the change in control of Iveco Retail and IC Financial Services UK in January, while the Bank of Spain gave its non-objection in June for the acquisition of an indirect qualifying holding in Transolver Finance.
 
With these approvals in place, all prior sector-regulatory authorisations relating to Tata Motors’ voluntary tender offer for Iveco’s common shares have been obtained.
 
The offer document will now be published after completion of the review by the Italian securities regulator.
 
Tata Motors had announced the offer for Iveco in July 2025.
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Topics :Tata MotorsAuto industryCars

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 8:10 AM IST

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