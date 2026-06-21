Tata Motors secures orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles

Commercial vehicle major Tata Motors on Sunday said it has secured orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles (eCV) across freight, logistics and passenger mobility segments.

The orders comprising around 2,000 small commercial vehicles and pick-ups, 900 trucks, and 500 buses, cut across a diverse range of applications from e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, and intra-city mobility to demanding sectors like cement, steel, mining, and tarmac operations, alongside inter- and intra-city passenger transport.

This wide-ranging deployment reflects growing customer confidence in electric mobility solutions in real-world conditions and signals a decisive shift from pilot programmes to scaled, operational integration of EVs across use cases, Tata Motors said.