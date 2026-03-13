Tata Motors secures orders for over 5,000 buses from state transport bodies

Tata Motors has secured cumulative orders for more than 5,000 buses and bus chassis from multiple state transport undertakings (STUs) across India, strengthening its position in the public transport segment.

According to the company, the orders were awarded through competitive e-bidding under the government procurement system and will be executed in phases as per agreements with the respective state transport authorities.

The orders have been placed by several STUs, including Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, among others.

Company executives said the orders cover a range of passenger mobility products designed for intercity, intracity and long-haul operations. The vehicles will include models such as Tata Magna, Tata Cityride, Tata Starbus, Tata Starbus Prime and chassis platforms including LPO 1618, LPO 1622 and LPO 1822.