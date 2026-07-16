Tata Motors seeks changes to draft CAFE norms over credit mechanism

The company argues that such a structure could fundamentally alter PV manufacturers’ investment decisions.
“If the cost of modifying products, improving fuel efficiency, changing technology or otherwise achieving compliance is higher than ₹2,500 per g CO2/km, it becomes cheaper to buy the credit than to comply,” the letter said.
Tata Motors argues such an outcome will defeat CAFE, whose objective is to encourage manufacturers to improve powertrains, invest in cleaner technologies, optimise product portfolios and reduce fleet emissions over successive model cycles, rather than provide a lower-cost post-facto compliance route.
The company has also objected to BEE’s proposed dual role under the draft mechanism.