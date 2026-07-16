Tata Motors seeks changes to draft CAFE norms over credit mechanism

The amendments follow the Centre’s decision to waive around ₹2,700 crore in penalties that several PV manufacturers would otherwise have faced under the CAFE-II regime. They propose to replace a purely penalty-driven approach with a market-linked compliance mechanism.

The company’s strongest objection relates to the pricing of credits sold by BEE. According to its letter, Clause (f) of the draft notification allows manufacturers with debit balances to purchase credits directly from BEE at ₹2,500 per gram of CO2/km. Tata Motors says that non-compliance with the Energy Conservation Act works out to nearly ₹5,000 per gram of CO2/km, meaning the proposed BEE credits will be available for half the statutory cost.