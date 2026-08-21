Tata Motors to raise car, SUV prices by up to ₹25,000 from September 1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) on Friday said it will increase prices of its cars and SUVs by up to ₹25,000 from September 1, adding to a series of price hikes by major automakers as input costs remain elevated.

The increase will cover the company's entire portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The exact increase will vary by model and variant, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The latest hike comes barely two months after Tata Motors raised passenger vehicle prices by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1. It had also increased prices for its ICE portfolio by an average 0.5 per cent from April 1.

This makes the September revision the third round of price increases by Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business this year, underscoring the pressure that rising commodity and other input costs are putting on automakers. Tata Motors said it continues to absorb a significant portion of the cost increases but is passing on part of the burden to customers. “This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment,” the company said in a statement today.