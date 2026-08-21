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Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors to raise car, SUV prices by up to ₹25,000 from September 1

Tata Motors to raise car, SUV prices by up to ₹25,000 from September 1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will raise prices across its ICE and electric vehicle portfolio from September 1, citing rising input costs and inflationary pressures

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors said it will hike the prices of cars, SUVs again from September 1 (File photo)
Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) on Friday said it will increase prices of its cars and SUVs by up to ₹25,000 from September 1, adding to a series of price hikes by major automakers as input costs remain elevated.
 
The increase will cover the company's entire portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The exact increase will vary by model and variant, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
 
The latest hike comes barely two months after Tata Motors raised passenger vehicle prices by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1. It had also increased prices for its ICE portfolio by an average 0.5 per cent from April 1.
 
This makes the September revision the third round of price increases by Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business this year, underscoring the pressure that rising commodity and other input costs are putting on automakers.
 
Tata Motors said it continues to absorb a significant portion of the cost increases but is passing on part of the burden to customers.
 
“This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment,” the company said in a statement today.
 
The pressure is not limited to Tata Motors. Maruti Suzuki announced in July that it would raise prices across its portfolio by up to ₹30,000 from August, while Hyundai Motor India has announced a hike of up to 1 per cent from September.
 
The trend points to a broader challenge for India's passenger vehicle market: manufacturers are trying to protect margins without fully passing higher costs on to buyers. Recent commodity cost increases are making that balance harder to maintain.
 
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles had said earlier this month that commodity costs rose 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of FY27 and were expected to rise another 3 per cent in the second quarter, putting further pressure on margins.
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Topics :Tata Motorsprice hikecars salesBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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