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Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices by 0.5% from April 1

Automaker to raise prices across ICE passenger vehicles by 0.5% from April 1, citing sustained rise in input costs; impact will vary across models and variants

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Tata Motors, one of India’s leading car and SUV manufacturers, has periodically revised prices in response to fluctuations in commodity and supply chain costs
Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 7:45 PM IST
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) on Friday said it will increase prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicle portfolio by a weighted average of 0.5 per cent, effective April 1, 2026.
 
The company said the price revision aims to partially offset the sustained rise in input costs. The extent of the hike will vary depending on the model and variant, it added.
 
Tata Motors, one of India’s leading car and SUV manufacturers, has periodically revised prices in response to fluctuations in commodity and supply chain costs.
 
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Topics :Tata MotorsPassenger Vehiclesautomobile industry

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

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