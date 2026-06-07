Tata Motors to keep investing for cleaner mobility tech: Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors will keep on investing in electric and hydrogen-based technologies for commercial vehicles, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, emphasising that the transition to cleaner mobility requires a portfolio of electric, hydrogen and cleaner internal combustion engine (ICE) technologies.

In his address to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2025-26, the chairman noted that advances in digital technologies and AI are transforming how mobility products are designed, experienced and supported.

Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Sons, observed that the transition to clean energy, heightened expectations on safety and reconfiguration of global supply chains are redefining competitiveness.

Geopolitical and uneven economic recovery are adding further complexity, making agility and resilience as critical capabilities, he added.

"The transition to cleaner mobility requires a portfolio of electric, hydrogen and cleaner ICE technologies. While we scale the portfolio of zero-emission electric CVs, we will continue to invest in hydrogen-based technologies for heavier-duty segments," he stated. The Tata Motors chairman expressed confidence that the company is well-positioned to sustain its profitable growth journey, supported by a strong balance sheet, improving returns and focus on resilience. "Our focus will remain on delivering industry-leading growth, profitability and returns, supported by a disciplined capital allocation to address emerging mobility trends," Chandrasekaran said. According to him, the trends include digital-led solutions, connected vehicle technologies, advanced driver assistance systems, data-driven fleet services and new-age powertrains -- capabilities that will shape the future of safe, efficient and intelligent commercial mobility.