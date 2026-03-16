Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 1.5% from April 1

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 1.5% from April 1

The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs, the company said in a regulatory filing

Tata
Tata Motors (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:22 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Tata Motors on Monday said it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 1.5 per cent from April 1.

The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The increase will vary, depending on the model and variant, it added.

Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended 2.82 per cent up at Rs 437.75 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NFRA calls for stronger internal controls, documentation at audit firms

JSW Steel unit eyes debut $1 billion short-term debt issue, says report

Marrakech landmark La Mamounia turns its attention to the Indian traveller

BenQ eyes 50% growth in India in 2026, to expand local manufacturing

Ola Electric plans stake sale to raise up to ₹2,000 crore for battery arm

Topics :Tata Motorsprice hikeCompany NewsBS Reads

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story