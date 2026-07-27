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Tata Power board okays raising ₹4,500 cr via non-convertible debentures

Tata Power board on Monday approved raising of up to Rs 4,500 crore through non-convertible debentures or other debt securities in one or more currencies on a private placement basis

Tata power
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 8:39 PM IST
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Tata Power board on Monday approved raising of up to Rs 4,500 crore through non-convertible debentures or other debt securities in one or more currencies on a private placement basis.

The funds raised will be utilised among other things for refinancing of existing loans, an exchange filing stated.

According to the filing, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday has approved issuance in one or more series/tranches, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, and rated securities in the form of NCDs/bonds/other debt securities up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 4,500 crore (Debt Securities) or its equivalent in one or more currencies on a private placement basis.

The proposal was earlier approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on July 4, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Tata PowerNCDCompany News

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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