Tata Power builds diversified energy pipeline to tap data centre growth

Tata Power on Wednesday said it is emerging as a preferred partner for India's fast-growing data centre ecosystem, with a diversified opportunity pipeline of over 2.8 GW spanning renewable energy, transmission and distribution opportunities.

As demand from AI, cloud and digital platforms accelerates, the company is expanding its role beyond power supply to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions, including powered land, transmission and grid connectivity, renewable energy, storage, cooling and utility infrastructure, enabling the development of hyperscalers and advanced data centre facilities, a company statement said.

Tata Power has built a strong and diversified data centre opportunity pipeline, comprising approximately 430 MW of upcoming load under its distribution network, 1,236 MW of transmission-linked opportunities, and 1,150 MW of green energy capacity under active engagement.

With 29 active workstreams across 18 leading global and domestic Data Centre Operators, Tata Power is playing a key role in powering some of India's largest hyperscalers and AI-ready digital infrastructure projects, the company said. To meet the rapidly growing power requirement of hyperscale data centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Tata Power is significantly enhancing its transmission infrastructure through the upgradation of its 110 kV and 220 kV network. The company is augmenting both transformation and transmission capacities while building robust network redundancy to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply for large-scale digital infrastructure projects. In parallel, Tata Power is developing new receiving stations and advancing a 400 kV transmission ring network, creating a resilient, secure and future-ready grid capable of supporting the next wave of data centre growth in the region.