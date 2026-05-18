Tata Power, Druk Green ink pact for Bhutan's clean energy framework

Tata Power on Monday said it has inked an initial pact with Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to build a training framework for developing 5,000 MW clean energy capacity in Bhutan.

Training programmes will be delivered through Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI), it said in a statement.

"This partnership with DGPC underscores our collective vision of creating a future-ready talent ecosystem for Bhutan's growing clean energy sector," Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said.

Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, MD, DGPC, said the MoU is a practical step towards strengthening local capabilities required under the ongoing partnership to develop 5,000 MW of clean energy capacity in Bhutan.