Tata Power Renewable doubles capacity addition to 419 MW in Q2 FY27

Tata Power Renewable Energy on Monday said the company added 419 megawatt of utility-scale energy generation capacity during July-September 2026, more than double the 182 MW commissioned in the year-ago period.

A utility-scale project refers to the installation of a large energy infrastructure designed to generate electricity.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) also executed 131.2 MWhr (megawatt hour) of storage projects during the second quarter of FY27, the company said in a statement.

During the first half of FY27, the company commissioned several key projects, including the 100.8-MW Jewali Wind Project, the Kalasar FDRE Project comprising 227.5 MW of solar capacity and a 101.2-MWhr Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the 100 MW Kayathar Group Captive Project, and the 72.5-MW Tata Steel Captive Project.

With these additions, the company's utility-scale operational portfolio has grown to 7.2 GW, comprising 5.8 GW of solar, 1.3 GW of wind, and 281.2 MWhr of Battery Storage capacity. TPREL's expanding renewable energy footprint continues to support India's clean energy transition while contributing to national energy security and sustainability. More than2 GWof projects are expected to be executed in the second half of FY27, comprising 1,075 MW of solar,969 MW of wind, and274 MWhr of BESS.Apart from in-house projects, up to 300 MW of third-partyprojects are also to be executed in H2 FY27, it said. By the end of the year, close to9.3 GWof projects are expected to be executed, which include 6,899 MW of solar, 2,298 MW of wind, and 555.2 MWhrof battery storage.