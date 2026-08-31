Tata Power Renewable adds TN solar project, portfolio reaches 12.3 GW

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Ltd, has commissioned its 100 megawatt (MW) Group Captive Solar Project (TNGC-2) at Vellalankottai and Nalandhula villages in Kayathar, Tamil Nadu. With this commissioning, TPREL’s utility portfolio has grown to 12.3 gigawatts (GW) and surpassed the 7 GW operational capacity milestone, reinforcing its position in India’s clean energy transition.

The project will supply clean power to TP Solar Ltd (40.625 MW), Tata Power’s solar manufacturing arm producing high-efficiency solar cells and modules; Tata Electronics Private Ltd (53.125 MW), an electronics manufacturing company focused on semiconductors, precision engineering and advanced electronics; and Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd (6.25 MW), Tata Group’s real estate and infrastructure development company, reinforcing Tata Group companies’ commitment to sustainable operations and accelerating India’s clean energy transition.

The project is designed to generate 240.63 million units (MUs) of clean electricity annually and is expected to offset approximately 1.5 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum. One of the key highlights of the project is the first-of-its-kind deployment of the Flexible Terrain Compatible (FTC) Single Axis Tracker technology in India for a Tata project. Equipped with 261,660 Mono PERC bifacial solar modules, the project is engineered to maximise energy generation while improving operational efficiency across varying terrain conditions. The project highlights TPREL’s expertise in executing large-scale solar projects through engineering excellence, best-in-class construction practices and a steadfast focus on quality. The power generated will be transmitted through the Kayathar 400 kV Grid Substation (GSS), ensuring reliable evacuation and efficient delivery of renewable energy to the beneficiary companies.