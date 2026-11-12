Tata Power seeks cost-linked Mundra tariff pacts with 4 more states

By Rakesh Sharma and Rajesh Kumar Singh

Tata Power Co. expects to soon sign agreements with four Indian states allowing it to charge prices for electricity from its 4-gigawatt plant in Gujarat reflecting higher cost of coal, Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha said Wednesday.

The company is seeking to finalize supplementary power-purchase contracts with Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana after it finalized a deal with Gujarat to sell power at prices that are in line with fuel costs.

“We are working closely with all of them to get these things finalized,” he told reporters on an earnings call. “We expect at least two more states of Rajasthan and Haryana to sign before December end.”

Tata Power has been seeking tariffs that reflect fuel costs to operate its Mundra plant consistently. The company agreed to sell electricity at a fixed price when it won the tender to build the plant on India’s west coast in December 2006, using coal imported from Indonesia. That tariff became uneconomical after Indonesia changed its coal-pricing rules in 2010 and linked the fuel to international benchmarks, pushing the plant into years of losses and forcing it to operate below capacity. Shares of the company rose as much as 2.1% in early trading Wednesday, approaching their highest level in about two months.

The company’s board approved building a 1.8 gigawatts pumped storage project with an investment of 118.7 billion rupees. It has installed generation capacity of about 17 gigawatts currently. Sinha also said the power producer has appealed to Singapore’s Supreme Court against a ruling that upheld a $490 million arbitration award against the company. The appeal is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 19. The Singapore International Commercial Court rejected Tata Power’s challenge to damages awarded to Kleros Capital Partners for violating an agreement related to a bid for a coal asset in Russia and denying the investor an opportunity to benefit. The court also rejected Tata Power’s argument that the majority arbitration award breached principles of natural justice.