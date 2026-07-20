Tata Power wins LoA from SECI to supply 324 MW from Maharashtra project

Tata Power on Monday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) to supply 324 MW of power from its 1,000 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project (PSP) at Bhivpuri in Maharashtra.

The project was awarded under SECI's tariff-based global competitive bidding for the supply of 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of power from pumped hydro storage projects being set up in the country, a company statement said.

The project was secured through an e-reverse auction. It has a 40-year Pumped Storage Purchase (PSP) agreement and is scheduled for commissioning by 2029.

The project will be developed under the Build, Own, Operate (BOO) model and will provide 8 hours of energy storage, enabling reliable supply of electricity during peak demand periods. It will be connected to the 765/400 kV South Kalamb Central Transmission Utility (CTU) Substation through the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS). The SECI's award further strengthens Tata Power's position in long-duration energy storage, a segment central to integrating India's fast-growing solar and wind capacity into the grid by converting surplus daytime generation into firm, dispatchable, round-the-clock power. The award aligns with Tata Power's broader clean-energy strategy and its Net Zero 2045 ambition.