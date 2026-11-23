EPC major Tata Projects Ltd (TPL) on Monday said it has secured an order to build the complete supporting setup for a 1,600 MW coal-fired power plant in Central India.

Under the contract, Tata Projects will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning of the project's balance-of-plant systems.

These systems encompass critical infrastructure required to support reliable plant operations beyond the boiler-turbine-generator island, the company said in a statement.

"Tata Projects Ltd (TPL), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, has been awarded the complete Balance of Plant (BoP) turnkey package for a 2 x 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Central India by a leading integrated power utility," the statement said.