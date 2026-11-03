Tata Projects wins major contract for global automaker's Maharashtra plant

Tata Projects, an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) player of the Tata Group, on Tuesday said it has secured a major contract from a global automotive major for the development of its greenfield plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The work covers three critical packages: the assembly shop, press and weld shop, and utility and support buildings. It encompasses civil, structural and architectural works, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems, utility networks, as well as testing, commissioning and handover, Tata Projects said without disclosing the identity of the automotive firm.

The integrated scope requires close coordination across multiple engineering disciplines and construction activities to ensure efficient execution and seamless integration of the facility's core production and supporting infrastructure, it said.

The contract marks an important milestone in Tata Projects' expansion into the automotive sector and reinforces its position as a partner for complex industrial infrastructure, the company said. It also said that the project will bring together multiple specialist disciplines and a broad network of partners and suppliers. "We have partnered with a leading global automotive manufacturer in creating a facility that will contribute to this journey," said Rajiv Menon, President & Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at Tata Projects. This mandate also represents an important step in broadening the company's presence in advanced manufacturing, he said, adding that Tata Projects will bring its integrated engineering and execution capabilities to the project.