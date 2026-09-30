Tata row: Maharashtra Charity Commissioner office may influence outcome

The office of Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, which froze Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) earlier this year, is learnt to be watching the battle at Bombay House before taking any call that may have implications for the conglomerate.

A letter sent by the other key trust, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), to Venu Srinivasan, Tata Trusts vice-chairman and nominee director on Tata Sons, a day before the Tata Sons board meeting on September 17, is at the centre of deliberations, according to a source. The commissioner’s office is looking at the developments to see if there was any breach of norms when a Tata Trusts entity, as a philanthropic organisation, sent a letter to another trustee and nominee director that could influence a business decision, the source pointed out.