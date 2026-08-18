Tata Sons postpones AGM days after chairman Chandrasekaran announces exit

Tata Sons on Tuesday adjourned its 108th Annual General Meeting (AGM) after the meeting did not have the required quorum, CNBC-TV18 reported. This is the first time in the company’s history that its AGM has been deferred.
The meeting was expected to take up several matters, including the directorship of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek another term after his current tenure ends in February next year.
According to a notice issued by the company, the AGM was scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 2:30 pm through video-conferencing or other audio-visual means.
Earlier, on August 14, Chandrasekaran resigned as chairman of Tata Sons. He will continue in the role until his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.
"I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility," he wrote in a statement.