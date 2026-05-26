Tata Sons board takes close look at new-age businesses; next meet June 12

The day-long marathon board meeting at Bombay House on Tuesday may have resembled a roadshow filled with slides of Tata companies’ topline, bottom line, EPS (earnings per share), and more, but the review session was seen as a key step in engaging with Tata Trusts — the largest shareholder in the parent company of the salt-to-software conglomerate. The much-awaited board meeting of Tata Sons did not discuss listing of the holding company or the third term of chairman N Chandrasekaran (Chandra, as he’s called). Both are likely to figure in the next board meeting on June 12, sources said.

In a unique development, a special Tata Sons board meeting was called on May 26 to discuss the financial numbers, projections, and strategic plans of some of the loss-making group entities. Many chief executive officers (CEOs), armed with their PowerPoint presentations, were part of the meeting.

This was in response to questions raised by Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director Noel Tata at the February 24 Tata Sons board meeting. He had questioned the profitability of companies such as Air India, Tata Digital, and Tata Electronics, while linking the same to Chandra getting a third term as executive chairman of Tata Sons with effect from February 2027. This was seven months after the July 2025 resolution of Tata Trusts endorsing Chandra for a third five-year term. Sources described Tuesday’s meeting — from 10 am to 4.30 pm with a lunch break in between — as an “involved interaction”, with several questions being posed to the CEOs, including Campbell Wilson of Air India, Randhir Thakur of Tata Electronics, and Sajith Sivanandan of Tata Digital. On whether the meeting was pleasant, a board member said, “It was normal.”

Noel Tata is learnt to be “satisfied” with the outcome of the meeting, while giving his feedback and asking further questions on some aspects of the new-age businesses, which are typically more capital-intensive. Sources indicated that there could be subsequent sessions with Tata group companies. Neither Tata Sons nor Tata Trusts commented on Tuesday’s board meeting. Even as a meeting of Tata Trusts was scheduled for June 8, there is uncertainty around it because of the recent directive from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner barring Sir Ratan Tata Trust, one of the core shareholders of Tata Trusts, from holding meetings. Tata Trusts is expected to discuss the third term of Chandra, 62, before the Tata Sons board takes it up.