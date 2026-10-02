Consider the case of a promoter of a listed company based in Tamil Nadu whose son recently joined the business. Since the son was a related party, the proposal went through the management, which approved a monthly salary of ₹50,000 for the trainee, in line with company standards. The promoter subsequently asked the management to reconsider the amount and raise it to ₹1 lakh. The management, however, settled on ₹75,000.
The promoter told Business Standard that such decisions should be governed by the law, with minimal intervention. But it is a no brainer that the broad view of the promoter and the outsider CEO must be in alignment.