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Tata Sons calls AGM on August 18 amid uncertainty over lack of quorum

Chandra's second term as Tata Sons chairman runs until February 2027, and no decision has been taken on the future course of the company's leadership yet

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Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 11:14 PM IST
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For the first time in its more than 100 years of history, Tata Sons has called its annual general meeting (AGM) under extraordinary circumstances. The holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate has issued a notification stating that the 108th AGM of Tata Sons will be held on August 18. The notification comes amid uncertainty over the AGM being held due to a possible lack of quorum.
 
Expert legal opinion suggests the Tata Sons meeting can take place even if one of the shareholding trusts is not present at the AGM, according to sources.
 
The AGM is being watched closely because its agenda includes the renewal of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s term as a director on the board of the company. Chandrasekaran (or Chandra, as he’s called), who was appointed to the board of directors at Tata Sons in October 2016, is due to retire by rotation. He’s seeking shareholders’ approval for reappointment as a director on the board. His last renewal — taken up as a routine matter — was in 2024. While such renewals are typically procedural matters, the question mark over the leadership issue complicates matters, a source said.
 
Chandra’s second term as Tata Sons chairman runs until February 2027, and no decision has been taken on the future course of the company’s leadership yet. 
 
While Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent holding, had passed a resolution last year to extend Chandra’s term as executive chairman of Tata Sons by another five years, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata expressed reservations about such a move earlier this year. Besides the leadership issue, the proposed listing of Tata Sons is another pending issue in the organisation, with opinions split on the matter among Tata Trusts trustees as well as shareholders.
 
At the AGM, if it is held, a shareholders’ vote on Chandra’s renewal as a director on the Tata Sons board is unlikely but not ruled out, it is learnt.
 
Repercussions of no AGM
 
Just in case the AGM, scheduled for August 18 at the Tata Sons headquarters, Bombay House, is not held due to a lack of quorum, dividend payments to shareholders, including Tata Trusts, other Tata entities, and the Shapoorji Pallonji group, will be impacted. Tata Sons’ annual dividend to Tata Trusts depends on its profits. In FY25, it paid around ₹1,731 crore in dividends to Tata Trusts, which is essentially a philanthropic organisation. The dividend payout to the Shapoorji group in FY25 is estimated at ₹482 crore. In addition to dividends, payment of commissions to the board of directors would also get stalled if there’s no AGM, a source pointed out.
 
If there’s no AGM on August 18, Chandra is expected to continue as a director until a decision is taken, the source said.
 
If a lack of quorum presents a scenario where the AGM is not held on August 18, another notice for the meeting can be sent out after a week. If that too fails, the company may need to approach the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for consideration of the matter. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) may also come into the picture if there’s no resolution of the matter, according to another source.
 
Under the Companies Act, a company cannot skip an AGM unless it’s a one-person company. Lawyers, however, have argued that AGMs of other companies have taken place in the absence of shareholders. Why, then, is it an issue in the case of Tata Sons?
 
The core issue    
 
The Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons make it complex. As per Article 86 of the AoA, a valid quorum at an AGM would imply the presence of an authorised representative jointly nominated by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). The two trusts -- SRTT and SDTT -- constitute a majority of Tata Trusts’ shareholding in Tata Sons. Since SRTT has been frozen by the Maharashtra Charity Commission over alleged violations of norms, a key shareholder won’t be able to participate in the AGM. SRTT’s participation, however, can be enabled by the Charity Commission through legal provisions.
 
The Charity Commission had clamped down on SRTT earlier this year over governance issues related to life trustees on its board. According to the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, trusts cannot have permanent or life trustees -- a clause that SRTT has not adhered to. For several months now, SRTT has not had trustee meetings because of the Charity Commission’s salvo.
 
History so far
 
Since Tata Sons’ first AGM in 1918, after it was incorporated as a private trading company, it has had a meeting every year. The previous meeting, on August 14, 2025, was the 107th and the first after the passing of Ratan Tata. The AGM of 2016, after the removal of then chairman Cyrus Mistry, is often described as one of the stormiest meetings of the group.
   

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Topics :Tata TrustAGMsTata group

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

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