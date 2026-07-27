Tata Sons calls AGM on August 18 amid uncertainty over lack of quorum

At the AGM, if it is held, a shareholders’ vote on Chandra’s renewal as a director on the Tata Sons board is unlikely but not ruled out, it is learnt.

Just in case the AGM, scheduled for August 18 at the Tata Sons headquarters, Bombay House, is not held due to a lack of quorum, dividend payments to shareholders, including Tata Trusts, other Tata entities, and the Shapoorji Pallonji group, will be impacted. Tata Sons’ annual dividend to Tata Trusts depends on its profits. In FY25, it paid around ₹1,731 crore in dividends to Tata Trusts, which is essentially a philanthropic organisation. The dividend payout to the Shapoorji group in FY25 is estimated at ₹482 crore. In addition to dividends, payment of commissions to the board of directors would also get stalled if there’s no AGM, a source pointed out.