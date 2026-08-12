From Jamsetji Tata to N Chandrasekaran: A list of Tata Sons chairmen

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has submitted his resignation ahead of the company's crucial Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 18, bringing the Tata group's long history of leadership succession into focus.

Chandrasekaran, who took charge in February 2017, is the latest in a line of chairmen who have steered Tata Sons, and, by extension, the Tata group, since Jamsetji Tata took charge of the Tata enterprise in 1868.

Here is a look at the chairmen who have held the top job over the years.

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder of the Tata group, was born on March 3, 1839. He began his entrepreneurial journey in 1868 when, at the age of 29, he started a trading company with a capital of ₹21,000. He later ventured into textiles, steel, hydroelectric power and education, laying the foundations for what would become one of India's largest business groups.

His vision extended beyond business, with worker welfare and philanthropy becoming important parts of his legacy. Jamsetji died in 1904, but several of his major ambitions, including the Tata Steel project and the Indian Institute of Science, were realised after his death. Sir Dorabji Tata (1904–1932) Sir Dorabji Tata, Jamsetji Tata's elder son, took over the leadership of the Tata group after his father died in 1904. He played a key role in turning his father's vision for an Indian steel industry into reality, with Tata Iron and Steel Company, now Tata Steel, beginning production in 1912. He was knighted in 1910 for his contributions to industry in British India.

Under his leadership, the group expanded into areas including power, hospitality and insurance. Dorabji Tata also established the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in 1932, laying the foundation for the Tata group's institutionalised philanthropic work. He died in 1932. Sir Nowroji Saklatvala (1932–1938) Sir Nowroji Saklatvala succeeded Sir Dorabji Tata as chairman of the Tata group in 1932, becoming the third person to lead the group. A cousin of Dorabji Tata, he had joined the Tata organisation in 1901 and rose through its ranks, playing an important role in the expansion of Tata's businesses. ALSO READ: Full text of N Chandrasekaran's letter of resignation to Tata Sons' Board Saklatvala passed away unexpectedly in 1938 in France and was succeeded by J R D Tata.

J R D Tata (1938–1991) Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (J R D Tata) became chairman of Tata Sons in 1938, succeeding Sir Nowroji Saklatvala. He led the group for more than five decades, overseeing its expansion from a largely industrial business into a diversified conglomerate. During his tenure, Tata entered sectors including aviation, chemicals, automobiles, hotels and information technology. Several major companies, including Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), were established during his chairmanship. J R D Tata was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1992. Ratan N Tata (1991-2012) Ratan Naval Tata succeeded J R D Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991, taking charge as India was opening up its economy to global competition. During his 21-year tenure, the Tata group expanded its global footprint through acquisitions including Tetley, Corus, Jaguar Land Rover and Brunner Mond, while TCS emerged as a major global IT services company.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran steps down as Tata Sons chairman: Tracing his tenure Under his leadership, the group entered new businesses and strengthened its presence in sectors ranging from automobiles and steel to telecommunications and hospitality. Ratan Tata stepped down as chairman in December 2012 and was succeeded by Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus P Mistry (2012–2016) Cyrus P Mistry succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012, becoming the sixth chairman of the company. During his tenure, Mistry sought to streamline the group's operations and improve returns on capital, while reviewing several businesses and investments. His tenure ended abruptly in October 2016 when the Tata Sons board removed him as chairman. Ratan Tata was named interim chairman following Mistry's removal and remained in the role until Chandrasekaran took charge in February 2017.