Tata Sons' FY26 consolidated net at 5-year low of ₹17,923.4 crore

Overall standalone revenues were, however, up 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42,366.6 crore in FY26 from ₹38,834.6 crore in FY25. Tata Sons reported other income of ₹6798.2 crore in FY26, up sharply from ₹124.9 crore a year ago.

The sharp decline in Tata Sons’ consolidated net profit in FY26 is largely due to a rise in the losses of its unlisted subsidiaries such as Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, Agratas, and Tata Play, among others. In comparison, the holding company’s key listed subsidiaries such as TCS and Tata Capital reported Y-o-Y rise in their net profit in FY26. The combined net profit of Tata Sons’ six listed subsidiaries was up marginally to ₹54,561.9 crore from ₹54,010.2 crore a year ago. Among listed subsidiaries, TCS and Tata Capital reported a rise in their net profit in FY26, and Tata Tele (Maharashtra) reported a sharp contraction in its net loss in FY25. In comparison, Tata Sons’ other three listed subsidiaries — Tata Communications, Tata Elxsi, and Tejas Networks — reported double-digit decline in their net profit in FY26.