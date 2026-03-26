Tata Sons in profit over 10 years, even as unlisted companies in red

The consolidated combined net sales of unlisted subsidiaries were up 45.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.83 trillion in FY25 from ₹1.94 trillion a year earlier. The unlisted subsidiaries’ contribution to the group’s consolidated net sales reached a record high of 47.3 per cent in FY25 from 40.7 per cent a year ago and 11.4 per cent in FY16. The figures for unlisted subsidiaries have been arrived at by deducting the figures for TCS and the four listed companies from the consolidated figure.