Tata Sons to go public: A look at years of legal and regulatory hurdles

The Tata Sons board on Thursday approved a plan to list the group’s holding company amid a renewed push from the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) for it to meet the listing requirement applicable to an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC). Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata was outvoted by other board members on the listing issue.

The listing has been at the centre of differences between Tata Sons’ major shareholders. Tata Trusts, which holds about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, has opposed an initial public offering ( IPO ), while the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which owns around 18.4 per cent, has pushed for a listing, arguing that it would help unlock value and improve liquidity.

The board also approved a five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as chairman. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment marks a reversal of his position last month that he would not seek another term after his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027. In August, he had said he would not offer himself for reappointment, citing continued uncertainty over the leadership for six months after the board failed to decide on extending his tenure at its February meeting. Here is how the Tata Sons listing dispute unfolded: Sept 2017: Shareholders approve private-company status On September 21, 2017, Tata Sons shareholders approved the conversion of the group holding company from a deemed public company into a private limited company.

The move was opposed by the SP Group, then the largest minority shareholder in Tata Sons. It said that the private-company status would limit the transferability of its shares. 2018-21: Battle over private status The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Tata Sons’ conversion into a private company in July 2018. The Registrar of Companies approved the change the following month. The dispute later reached the Supreme Court. On March 26, 2021, the court ruled in favour of the Tata group and rejected the Mistry Group’s challenge to Tata Sons’ conversion from a public to a private company. The judgment settled the company-law dispute over Tata Sons’ private status.

Oct 2021: RBI brings in scale-based NBFC rules In October 2021, the RBI introduced a scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs, dividing them into four categories -- base, middle, upper and top layers. Under the framework, an NBFC placed in the upper layer was required to list its shares on a stock exchange within three years of being identified. Sept 2022: Tata Sons classified as an upper-layer NBFC On September 30, 2022, the RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC. The classification triggered a three-year deadline for the company to list, with September 30, 2025, set as the deadline. 2024: Tata Sons seeks deregistration Rather than move towards an IPO, Tata Sons pursued a route that could allow it to remain privately held. During FY24, the company repaid ₹21,813 crore of debt and later applied to the RBI to surrender its registration as a core investment company (CIC).

If the application had been approved, Tata Sons could have operated as an unregistered CIC and potentially moved outside the regulatory requirement for upper-layer NBFCs to list. Sept 2024: SP Group renews IPO demand Differences between Tata Sons’ two major shareholder groups became more visible in September 2024. The SP Group asked at the company’s annual general meeting that it consider an IPO. Tata Sons, however, ruled out plans for a listing and continued to await the RBI’s decision on its deregistration application. Jan-July 2025: RBI keeps deregistration application pending In January 2025, the RBI retained Tata Sons on its list of upper-layer NBFCs. It said the classification was “without prejudice” to the outcome of the deregistration application, which was still under examination.

In July, Tata Trusts passed a resolution opposing any move to list Tata Sons. The SP Group continued to support a listing, highlighting the differing positions of the two largest shareholder groups. Sept 2025: Listing deadline expires Tata Sons’ three-year deadline to list expired on September 30, 2025. The company, however, did not list. Its application to surrender its CIC registration was still pending with the RBI. This left Tata Sons classified as an upper-layer NBFC even after the prescribed listing deadline had passed. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra later said an entity’s registration remained valid until it was cancelled, without specifically commenting on Tata Sons.

Apr-Aug 2026: Listing debate gains momentum The listing issue returned to the spotlight in 2026 as the RBI revised rules governing upper-layer NBFCs and CICs. In April, SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry publicly renewed his call for Tata Sons to list, saying the issue was not only about regulatory compliance but also in the public interest. In August, the RBI again included Tata Sons in its list of upper-layer NBFCs for FY27. It also said the company’s deregistration application was still under consideration. Sept 11, 2026: RBI rejects deregistration request The regulatory uncertainty ended on September 11, when the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ application to voluntarily surrender its CIC registration. In a letter to Tata Sons, the central bank said that after examining all aspects of the application, “it cannot be acceded to”.