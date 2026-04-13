Tata Sons likely to stay upper-layer NBFC under new norms, say experts

The central bank has also proposed bringing state-backed NBFCs into this category if they meet the threshold. At present, such entities sit in the base or middle layers and are excluded from the upper tier.

“There will be CET1 requirements as well as company and group exposure limits based on Tier 1 capital. Need to see whether any of the government/PSU NBFCs are in breach of any of the limits there, as they will be forced to diversify, which is good but can affect growth in the near term in case they are in breach of any of the exposure limit rules of the RBI,” the Macquarie Research report said.