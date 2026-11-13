Tata Sons listing: 'Regulator's verdict not a failure of advocacy'

On listing being an existential threat to Tata Trusts and to the Tata model, as Khambata had mentioned in his November 2 letter, the latest communication from Srinivasan and Singh, seen by Business Standard, said: “We have seen no evidence for that proposition. Novo Nordisk, Hershey, Lundbeck and Demant are each controlled or anchored by a foundation or trust, and each is listed. Closer to home, Tata Consultancy Services is listed and controlled by Tata Sons, and its standing as a Tata institution has never been questioned. In our view, an institution's character is preserved by the quality of its governance and accountability, not by its listing status.”