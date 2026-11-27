With no court injunction, the Tata Sons board meeting on November 30 is expected to discuss the issue of stock exchange listing of the holding company of the group. Restructuring of Tata Sons to keep it private, as mooted by Tata Trusts Chairman and Nominee Director Noel Tata, would also come up for deliberation. A resolution after the discussion is a likely scenario, according to sources. In the case of disagreement on the subject, voting by board members, including a casting vote by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is a possibility, it is learnt.