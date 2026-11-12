Tata Sons row: Philanthropy, rule of law not at odds, Parsi priest tells PM

Weeks after six Parsi and Zoroastrian community organisations had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the Tata Trusts-led ownership model of Tata Sons and the group’s philanthropic legacy, a high priest has expressed concern and distress over the dispute within the conglomerate. Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor, high priest at Iranshah Atash Behram, Udvada — a spiritual hub for the Parsi community in Gujarat — on Thursday wrote to the PM, saying that “the preservation of philanthropic institutions and the observance of the rule of law are not competing objectives”. They must complement each other and, in fact, they can be mutually reinforcing, he stated in the letter reviewed by Business Standard.