Tata Sons' search for chairman faces SRTT bump ahead of August 18 AGM

With the ongoing restriction on SRTT, the AGM of Tata Sons on August 18 looks unlikely, people aware of the matter said. Besides adopting accounts, including those related to dividend payouts, the AGM is scheduled to take up Chandra’s renewal as a director on board of Tata Sons. While some industry observers have linked the possible voting by shareholders at the AGM to renew his directorship as one of the reasons for Chandra’s sudden exit, others have said that the overall uncertainty around the top leadership at Tata Sons was the real cause. While Tata Trusts had passed a resolution last year recommending a third five-year term as executive chairman for Chandra, it was put on hold at a Tata Sons board meeting in February 2026, after Noel Tata raised a red flag over some Tata companies’ performance.