Tata Sons split may offer legal route, but RBI nod remains a key hurdle

Noel Tata’s proposal to split Tata Sons into multiple entities as an alternative to a public listing may be legally feasible under the Companies Act, but experts said an NCLT-approved restructuring would not, by itself, override the Reserve Bank of India’s regulatory requirements.

The proposal comes after the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration as a core investment company and directed the holding company to comply with the regulatory framework applicable to an Upper Layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL).

Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013, provide a statutory mechanism for corporate restructuring, including demergers and transfer of undertakings. However, whether such a restructuring can take Tata Sons outside the listing requirement would ultimately depend on how the RBI treats the resulting entities.

“Accordingly, unless the RBI or other competent regulatory authority formally permits surrender of registration or grants a specific exemption, restructuring the entity may not automatically remove the applicable listing obligation,” Chadha said.

He said RBI norms concerning regulatory classification and asset-size thresholds may require the assets of multiple NBFCs under common promoter management to be considered together.

“Legally, a company may undertake a corporate restructuring or demerger under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of the NCLT and the shareholders. However, a mere restructuring or splitting of the company may not, by itself, avoid the listing requirement applicable to an NBFC in the Upper Layer under the RBI’s Scale-Based Regulations,” said Diviay Chadha, Partner, Singhania & Co.

“RBI could say the restructuring does not change the underlying regulatory position sufficiently, and therefore the listing obligation continues. That would be the fundamental regulatory fight,” he said.

Utsav Trivedi, Managing Partner, TAS Law, said the key hurdle would be that an NCLT-sanctioned scheme does not bind the RBI on matters within its regulatory jurisdiction.

The issue has assumed significance after the RBI rejected Tata Sons’ deregistration request on September 11 and directed it to take steps to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations. Tata Sons had sought deregistration in March 2024 after repaying its outstanding debt.

The legal question, he said, would be whether an NCLT-approved reconstruction creates new entities whose regulatory classification is assessed afresh, or whether the RBI can treat the restructuring as a continuation of the existing Upper Layer obligation.

“Merely avoiding the Upper Layer does not make them unregulated,” he said.

Even if assets were genuinely divided among several entities and none crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold applicable to the Upper Layer, the resulting entities could still fall within other NBFC categories depending on their activities, Trivedi said.

This could be particularly relevant if the restructuring merely divides Tata Sons’ existing investments between entities without fundamentally changing the group’s economic and governance structure.

“That is not answered merely by the Companies Act. RBI would have to accept the regulatory consequences of the restructuring,” Trivedi said.

Shareholder, tax hurdles

A Tata Sons demerger would also involve shareholder and creditor approvals, valuation, share-exchange ratios, accounting treatment, transfer of assets and liabilities, employee and contractual arrangements, and regulatory clearances.

Chadha said a statutory demerger would require prescribed meetings and approvals, including approval by 75 per cent in value of creditors and shareholders voting on the scheme, along with regulatory approvals from authorities such as the RBI, Sebi and the Competition Commission of India, wherever applicable.