Tata Sons split may offer legal route, but RBI nod remains a key hurdle

“Legally, a company may undertake a corporate restructuring or demerger under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of the NCLT and the shareholders. However, a mere restructuring or splitting of the company may not, by itself, avoid the listing requirement applicable to an NBFC in the Upper Layer under the RBI’s Scale-Based Regulations,” said Diviay Chadha, Partner, Singhania & Co.
He said RBI norms concerning regulatory classification and asset-size thresholds may require the assets of multiple NBFCs under common promoter management to be considered together.
“Accordingly, unless the RBI or other competent regulatory authority formally permits surrender of registration or grants a specific exemption, restructuring the entity may not automatically remove the applicable listing obligation,” Chadha said.