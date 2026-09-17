Tata Sons to go public, board clears 5-year extension for N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons board has cleared listing of the company and five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata was out voted by others in the board, Business Standard has learnt. The board meeting lasted about three hours on Thursday in the midst of organisational turmoil.

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company, requiring it to list within three years. Tata Sons subsequently repaid its debt and sought to surrender its core investment company registration to remain privately held, but the RBI rejected the application on September 11, 2026, and directed it to proceed with an immediate listing.