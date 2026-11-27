By Anto Antony and Samie Modak

A deal that would hand Tata Steel Ltd. control of a smaller rival triggered a dramatic show of investor anger this week, turning the plan into a test of India’s reinforced corporate governance rules.

The basics of the agreement are messy. Tata Steel, a $22 billion piece of the sprawling Tata conglomerate, plans to take a 26.6% share in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., buying out founder Sanjay Gupta and triggering a mandatory offer for a further 26%. APL Apollo will in turn take Tata’s tubes and color-coated steel business, a deal it will fund initially with debt. Gupta, meanwhile, stays in the business with his family’s SG Tech Engineering agreeing to provide color-coated steel to the new owners.

For Tata, the purchase is a way of growing in higher-margin corners of the steel market. In the eyes of angry shareholders — who wiped more than $4 billion off the companies’ combined market value over two trading days — it’s a worryingly costly plan, and one that allows Gupta to exit with cash while the remaining APL Apollo investors are left to shoulder an unclear amount of debt, dilution and risk. The fight is raising questions about India’s ability to enforce minority shareholder protections and ensure that wealth created by tycoons can trickle down. “The real test of India’s corporate governance reforms is whether they can protect minority shareholders when their interests diverge from those of the country’s most powerful business groups,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services.

The backlash has already prompted Tata Steel to consider changes to the offer, leaving investors to watch for its next steps. “It would send a clear message that strategic rationale alone is not sufficient to secure shareholder support,” said Akhilesh Kumar, research analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services. “Companies need to ensure that the transaction structure, valuation and funding arrangements are acceptable to all stakeholders, particularly minority shareholders.” A Tata Steel spokesperson said the company was “carefully examining the concerns to determine how best to address them.” Apollo’s Gupta did not immediately respond to Bloomberg queries. Founding families have been and remain central to India’s economic transformation, building sprawling business empires spanning telecommunications, financial services, energy and infrastructure. Many retain significant control of listed companies even as foreign institutional investors and domestic savers increasingly finance their expansion.

Even after a dramatic expansion of India’s stock market over the past decade, founders owned just under 42% of non-state-owned Indian companies at the end of September, while institutional investors held less than 35%, according to corporate information database primeinfobase.com. To counter that weight and to avoid a repeat of major accounting scandals — including the 2009 debacle at Satyam Computer Services Ltd., once one of the country’s largest software exporters — India has tightened oversight and governance rules over the past decade or so. The securities regulator has also strengthened minority shareholders’ powers to block major transactions involving corporate insiders. Rules that took effect in April 2023 extended those safeguards to transactions with unrelated entities if their purpose and effect are to benefit related parties.

As a result, there have been notable successes. For example, investors blocked tycoon Anil Agarwal’s 2020 attempt to take Vedanta Ltd. private at what they considered to be a cut-price valuation. Life Insurance Corp. of India, one of the company’s largest public shareholders, said publicly that it would not tender stock below 320 rupees a share — almost four times Vedanta’s indicative price — and investors held out for better terms. The delisting ultimately failed. Earlier this year, rules protecting minority investors allowed shareholders at Linde India Ltd. to reject a proposed transaction with Praxair India, controlled by the same majority owner.

Still, there are also incidents where so-called promoters won the day — from some vocal shareholders’ efforts to stop the delisting of ICICI Bank’s brokerage arm last year, to fund manager Invesco’s earlier failure to oust the chief executive of Zee Entertainment. The Tata deal is a test with repercussions at a time when India’s stock market wants to retain domestic and foreign investors eager to bet on its economic growth, even at valuations that sit well above that of other emerging economies. “India’s economic growth alone cannot sustain the valuation premium its companies command in global markets,” said K.G. Suresh, a faculty member at the Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya. “Any erosion of investor confidence in corporate governance risks raising the cost of capital for Indian businesses.”