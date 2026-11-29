Amid concerns raised by shareholders and proxy advisers, Tata Steel on Sunday announced that its board will meet on December 1 to consider stakeholder feedback on its proposed transactions involving APL Apollo Tubes and evaluate measures to address the concerns, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The development comes amid questions raised by proxy advisory firms and other stakeholders over the structure of the proposed transactions, including concerns over corporate governance and the interests of minority shareholders.

“As a responsible corporate, we have been taking note of feedback that is coming our way from diverse set of stakeholders regarding the proposed transactions. Management of the Company is studying the feedback and evaluating ways to address the feedback received in a responsible manner,” said the company.

The board will consider the feedback and management proposals to address it, and decide on appropriate measures, it added. Last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted Tata Steel an extension until December 8 to publish the detailed statement for its open offer to acquire up to a 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes, the company said in an exchange filing. The detailed public statement was earlier required to be published by December 1. The extension was granted through an email by Sebi on Friday, following a request submitted by Tata Steel. However, the deadline for filing the draft letter of offer with Sebi remains unchanged at December 8, 2026, the filing added.

The market regulator has noted that it is looking into the deal amid concerns over investor interests. In the matter, clarifications were sought from officials of APL Apollo. Emailed queries to APL Apollo on the matter remained unanswered at the time of going to press. The company’s management had earlier noted that it would be revising the contours of the deal. The proposed transaction involves Tata Steel acquiring a controlling stake in APL Apollo Tubes, while APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel’s downstream tubes and colour-coated steel businesses. The proposed transaction has faced scrutiny from institutional investors and proxy advisory firms over the valuation assigned to the businesses being transferred, the financing burden on APL Apollo, and safeguards for its minority shareholders.