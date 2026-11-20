As Tata Steel braces for the auction of its legacy iron ore mines in 2030, it is putting in place a multi-pronged strategy to mitigate a likely rise in raw material costs and preserve its cost competitiveness.

T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel, told Business Standard in a recent interview that the company would bid for iron ore mines.

“But having captive mines is not an end in itself. The cost economics should be justified,” he said.

Pointing out that better-quality iron ore is available outside India at competitive prices, Narendran said Tata Steel could adopt a sourcing strategy similar to the one it follows for coal.

The lease expiry follows a 2015 amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, which allowed leaseholders of minerals, including iron ore mines used for captive purposes, to continue mining operations until March 31, 2030.

The need for such a strategy stems from the impending expiry in 2030 of leases for four of Tata Steel's existing iron ore mines — Joda East, Noamundi, Katamati and Khondbond — which currently supply its domestic operations with low-cost iron ore.

“We will find a mix, just like we do in coal. So, there will be an iron ore buying strategy post-2030, which will be a mix of captive plus non-captive, which is what it is for coal,” he said.

Tata Steel's FY26 annual report said its India operations had 100 per cent iron ore supply security through captive mines, which produced 44 million tonnes during the year.

Other mining assets came through acquisitions. Vijaya II was acquired with the Usha Martin steel business, Koida through Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and Kalamang through Bhushan Steel.

In 2021, Tata Steel won the Gandhalpada iron ore block in Odisha at a premium of 141.25 per cent.

However, the high premiums commanded by mining blocks in auctions remain a concern for the industry.

In addition to its legacy mines, Tata Steel has expanded its captive mining portfolio through auctions and acquisitions.

Narendran said Tata Steel was also pursuing growth opportunities at locations where it did not carry some of the legacy costs associated with older operations.

Since FY25, Tata Steel has pursued a cost-reduction programme across geographies, driven by initiatives spanning product mix, operational efficiency, procurement, supply-chain management, employee productivity, and leaner practices in stores, repairs and maintenance.

“So that come 2030, we are as good as anyone else, if not better,” he said.

Apart from developing a new iron ore sourcing strategy, Narendran said the company would continue to take costs out of specific areas.

“We are building capacity at Kalinganagar and Meramandali in Odisha, and later in Maharashtra, where we may not have some of the legacy costs that we have in Jamshedpur,” he said.

“We are also closer to the port, at least in the case of Kalinganagar and Meramandali. So, strategically, we are in a much more competitive position, with a largely younger workforce than we have in Jamshedpur. So the cost of labour will be much better,” Narendran added.

The company is also working on the revenue side by moving further downstream, getting closer to customers and expanding its business-to-consumer operations.