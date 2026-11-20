Its steelmaking capacity in India stood at 27.35 million tonnes in FY26.
Apart from developing a new iron ore sourcing strategy, Narendran said the company would continue to take costs out of specific areas.
“So that come 2030, we are as good as anyone else, if not better,” he said.
Since FY25, Tata Steel has pursued a cost-reduction programme across geographies, driven by initiatives spanning product mix, operational efficiency, procurement, supply-chain management, employee productivity, and leaner practices in stores, repairs and maintenance.
Narendran said Tata Steel was also pursuing growth opportunities at locations where it did not carry some of the legacy costs associated with older operations.