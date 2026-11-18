Tata Steel is planning to set up a 10-tonne-per-day (tpd) hydrogen production facility at its Kalinganagar steel plant in Odisha in an effort to decarbonise steelmaking by harnessing gases generated during the production process.

The company has partnered with Houston-based Utility Global to undertake joint front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the proposed project, which will use the latter's proprietary H2Gen technology to produce high-purity hydrogen from a mix of blast furnace gas and basic oxygen furnace (BOF) gas.

The proposed facility would be Utility Global's largest industrial H2Gen deployment announced globally and its first announced project in India.

The company said the residual energy contained in steel plant off-gases will be tapped to generate hydrogen from water without using electricity. It will offer a potential pathway to reduce the carbon footprint of steelmaking without requiring a complete overhaul of existing plant infrastructure.

The hydrogen produced at Kalinganagar is envisaged to be injected back into the blast furnace, replacing a portion of the carbon-intensive fuel and reducing emissions from the ironmaking process. Subodh Pandey, vice-president – technology, R&D, new materials business and graphene at Tata Steel, said technologies aimed at decarbonising steel production must be capable of operating at the scale and complexity of an actual steel plant. “Technologies like H2Gen® give us the opportunity to pursue emissions reduction while leveraging the existing infrastructure. Our collaboration with Utility Global is another milestone in Tata Steel’s journey towards deeper operational decarbonisation,” he said. Utility Global's technology also generates a separate, concentrated carbon dioxide stream, which the company said could lower the cost and complexity of carbon capture. It has been successfully tested using actual blast furnace gas at a steel producer's facility in Canada. The proposed deployment will demonstrate the technology's application at the scale and operational complexity of an integrated steel plant.

Parker Meeks, chief executive officer of Utility Global, said the planned project would be the company's largest commercial H2Gen® deployment announced globally and would place it alongside one of India's major steel producers in the world's fastest-growing steel market. "The technology has been designed to create value by extending the economic life of industrial assets, with solutions that integrate into existing infrastructure and processes to provide an economic pathway to decarbonisation while preserving industrial competitiveness," he said. The proposed project is part of Tata Steel's wider programme to reduce emissions across its steelmaking operations, as the company targets net-zero emissions by 2045. It has previously demonstrated coal-bed methane, hydrogen and biochar injection into blast furnaces and commissioned India's first blast furnace-gas-based carbon capture plant at Jamshedpur in 2021.