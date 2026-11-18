Tata Steel, in partnership with Houston-based Utility Global, will undertake a project to produce hydrogen using steel plant off-gases at its Kalinganagar facility in Odisha, marking the first such initiative in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

The two companies will undertake joint Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies to support a Final Investment Decision (FID) by Tata Steel's board on the proposed project, it added.

The proposed facility, based on Utility Global's H2Gen technology, will have a planned capacity of 10 tonnes per day (TPD) and use off-gases generated during the steelmaking process to produce high-purity hydrogen.

"For any technology to make a meaningful contribution to steel decarbonisation, it needs to work at the scale and complexity of an operating steel plant. Technologies like H2Gen give us the opportunity to pursue emissions reduction while leveraging the existing infrastructure. Our collaboration with Utility Global marks another pivotal milestone in Tata Steel's journey towards deeper operational decarbonisation," said Subodh Pandey, Vice-President (Technology, R&D, New Materials Business and Graphene) of Tata Steel.