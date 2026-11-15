Tata Steel targets NINL amalgamation by FY27: CFO Koushik Chatterjee

Tata Steel is looking to complete the amalgamation process of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) in this financial year, a top company official said.

NINL assets were acquired by the steel giant through its erstwhile subsidiary Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP) for ₹12,100 crore.

"The amalgamation of NINL with Tata Steel remains on track for completion this financial year," Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tata Steel, said.

However, the amalgamation remains subject to final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which is scheduled to hear the matter later this month, he said.

The approval will pave the way for the proposed ₹40,000 crore expansion plan at NINL.