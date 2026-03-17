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Tata Steel to merge NINL; approves up to $2 bn infusion in Singapore arm

The merger would also consolidate long products assets under a single entity, unlocking opportunities to create shareholder value, the company said

Tata Steel
Tata Steel approves NINL merger and a $2 billion overseas infusion, aiming to streamline operations, boost capacity, and strengthen global business.
BS Reporter Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:12 PM IST
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Tata Steel on Tuesday said its board had approved proposals, including a scheme to amalgamate Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL), its wholly owned subsidiary, and an equity infusion into T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP), its wholly owned overseas arm.
 
Explaining the rationale for the merger, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing that both the company and NINL operate in similar and complementary businesses, and the proposed amalgamation would generate synergies for the combined entity. 
The merger would also consolidate long products assets under a single entity, unlocking opportunities to create shareholder value, the company said.
 
Additionally, the amalgamation would simplify the group structure by eliminating multiple entities.
 
In July 2022, Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLP), a subsidiary of Tata Steel, completed the acquisition of 1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) NINL from central and state public sector undertakings for a consideration of Rs 12,100 crore.
 
Then in December 2025, Tata Steel’s board gave in-principle approval for the 4.8 mtpa capacity expansion at NINL.
 
Separately, the company’s board on Tuesday also approved investment of funds up to $2 billion (Rs 18,488.10 crore) by way of subscription to equity shares of TSHP, in one or more tranches, from FY2026–27 onwards.
 
Tata Steel said that the proposed fund infusion would be used by TSHP to support the overseas subsidiaries for its business operations (including capex and restructuring costs) and for repayment/prepayment of existing debt in multiple tranches.
 
In another development, the board on Tuesday also approved the acquisition of a stake in Medica TS Hospital Private Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Steel. Medica TS Hospital owns and operates a multi-speciality hospital in the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex, Odisha, having an existing capacity of 100 beds.
 
The acquisition is for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1.49 crore, subject to necessary approvals, and post its completion, Medica TS Hospital will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.
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Topics :Tata SteelmergerCompanies

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

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