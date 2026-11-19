A board meeting of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), a key entity of Tata Trusts and a core shareholder of Tata Sons, is scheduled for November 20.

It is being seen as a build up to the Tata Sons board meeting of November 26, when the critical issue of the holding company’s stock exchange listing is expected to come up.

However, according to sources, the proposed listing of Tata Sons is not on the agenda of the SDTT meeting. It is learnt that approval of grants would be discussed at Friday’s meeting of the trustees, including Chairman Noel Tata, Vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh and two others — Bhaskar Bhat and Neville Tata (Noel Tata’s son). Among other things, a grant to Jehangir Hospital, chaired by Jehangir HC Jehangir, is learnt to be on the agenda. Jehangir is a trustee at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) —another core shareholder of Tata Sons. Tata Trusts, of which SDTT and SRTT are key entities, is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake.